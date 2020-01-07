Traffic

Air taxi to be tested in Raleigh on Tuesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The future of public transportation will be tested in Raleigh on Tuesday.

An air taxi, also known as an autonomous aerial vehicle, will be on display at the State Highway Patrol Driving Facility on East Tryon Road.

Air taxis are already being used in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but Tuesday's test marks the first time the vehicles have been demonstrated in North America.

The demonstration is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. but it is not open to the public. ABC11 will be at the demonstration; check back here to see what happens and learn how and when North Carolina Department of Transportation's plans to use the air taxi technology.
