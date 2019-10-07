traffic

Amtrak train hits, kills man in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Raleigh on Monday morning.

The accident happened in South Raleigh on Rush Street between Hammond Road and Garner Road, according to Raleigh Police Department. EMS was sent to the scene around 9:10 a.m.

Officers have not released any more details about the circumstances that led up to the man being on the train tracks.

Last week, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a trian in Durham near the intersection of West Pettigrew Street and South Mangum Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleightraffic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
One killed in in Durham moped crash
Two injured after car crashes into utility pole in Wake County
Chapel Hill installing 'no turn on red' signs at 16 intersections
Video shows kidnapping suspect shooting at officers: RPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber driver shot while dropping off passenger in Raleigh
NC associate pastor accused of getting teen drunk, facing child sex charges
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
4 headlines to get you through Monday, Oct. 7
One killed in in Durham moped crash
Mom celebrates as daughter with cerebral palsy walks unaided
Two men die in Asheboro plane crash
Show More
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
Rev. Franklin Graham addresses political climate in prayer
US troops start pullout from along Turkey's border in Syria
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News