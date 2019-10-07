Amtrak train hits, kills man in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Raleigh on Monday morning.
The accident happened in South Raleigh on Rush Street between Hammond Road and Garner Road, according to Raleigh Police Department. EMS was sent to the scene around 9:10 a.m.
Officers have not released any more details about the circumstances that led up to the man being on the train tracks.
Last week, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a trian in Durham near the intersection of West Pettigrew Street and South Mangum Street.
