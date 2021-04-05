Car slams into senior apartment complex in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver slammed into a Fuquay-Varina apartment complex designed for seniors.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at Wood Spring Apartments off Highway 55.
After slamming into the apartment complex, the car was still operational. An ABC11 crew on scene said the person behind the wheel drove the car a short distance to a nearby apartment complex and parked it.
Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover any arrests or criminal charges related to the crash--as well as any details about what led up to the crash.
