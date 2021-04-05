Car slams into senior apartment complex in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver slammed into a Fuquay-Varina apartment complex designed for seniors.The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at Wood Spring Apartments off Highway 55.After slamming into the apartment complex, the car was still operational. An ABC11 crew on scene said the person behind the wheel drove the car a short distance to a nearby apartment complex and parked it.Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover any arrests or criminal charges related to the crash--as well as any details about what led up to the crash.