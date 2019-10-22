bridge

Durham's 11-foot-8 'can opener' bridge to be raised this week

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 11-foot-8-inch bridge in Durham, also known as the "can opener," will be raised this week in hopes of limiting accidents.

The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street in Durham will be closed to traffic from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5 while it is raised.



The bridge is well known in the region and nationally because, despite numerous signs warning drivers how low the bridge is, tall vehicles routinely hit it.

It's happened so many times that there's a website dedicated to showing the crashes.

Jurgen Henn founded the website and said he's captured more than 140 wrecks on camera since 2008.

"I think it's a good thing. I think it'll improve safety around here. I hope it'll reduce the number of crashes. I'm not worried about the entertainment value really because ultimately this is more about raising awareness," said Henn.

The bridge will be raised from 11-feet-8-inches to 12-feet-4 inches to improve safety and reduce infrastructure damage from vehicle strikes, the North Carolina Railroad Company said in a tweet.

RELATED: Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge

The total project costs $500,000.

DETOURS:

Southbound Gregson though traffic will be directed to use Morgan Street, Main Street, Buchanan Blvd. and Chapel Hill Street.

Brightleaf Square Historic District businesses and parking will remain accessible from Gregson Street for the duration of the construction effort.

To access to the Wexford/Chesterfield Parking Garage on W. Pettigrew Street, deck patrons will need to use Chapel Hill Street, Duke Street, Memorial St, turn right on Gregson Street (temporary 2-way for the duration of construction), and turn left at the temporary all way stop at Pettigrew.

Driver and emergency vehicles will able to drive along the gravel portion of Pettigrew Street (between Duke and Gregson) as an alternate route to the deck. Please allow extra time to access the Wexford/Chesterfield Garage and be alert for pedestrians along the detour route.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamrailroad crossingsbridgetrafficdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRIDGE
Truck gets stuck under Durham bridge
Residents upset at Chatham-Lee County bridge replacement standstill
2 men killed trying to jump car over open drawbridge
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong winds could invade Triangle as showers move through
GM at Fayetteville Honda dealer steps in after seeing peeling paint story
Garner's Amazon facility to employ 1,500, on pace to open by late 2020
Fuquay-Varina student charged after knife, pot, cash found in car
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Shadows lurk at farmer's cemetery at Eno River State Park
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Show More
Baby born by candlelight in laundry room during Dallas tornado
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in Raleigh plane crash
NC Highway Patrol starts school bus safety campaign
More TOP STORIES News