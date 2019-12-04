Traffic

Construction work gears up on 'Complete 540' project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction is ramping up on the highly anticipated project called "Complete 540" in Wake County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said work is progressing on the extension of the Triangle Expressway, and several projects are planned for this month.

Crews have started clearing land where NC 540 will cross Benson Road at West Lake Road and I-40.

The first phase of Complete 540 could open to traffic by 2023.
