Cumberland County crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and three others injured after a crash Thursday morning in Cumberland County.The Highway Patrol said a driver in a Toyota sedan traveling north on Hayfield Road failed to stop at a stop sign at Wade-Stedman Road.A Chevrolet van struck that car, and the van flipped.The rear passenger in the van, 36-year-old Daniel Amos Ezzell of Autryville was ejected.He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.The two other people in the van, including driver Buddy Ezzell of Autryville, suffered serious injuries, Trooper Oxendine told ABC11.The driver of the Toyota, 35-year-old Thomas Zabo, of the 700 block of Western Avenue in Nashville, also sustained serious injuries.Zabo was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, stop sign violation, and driving while license revoked.