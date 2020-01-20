Current Triangle traffic: Deadly wrong-way crash involving tractor-trailer closes lanes on Interstate 40 in Durham

The initial accident was a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 Eastbound near the exits for Highway 54 and Highway 751. A tractor-trailer and an SUV were involved in the first crash, which happened around 4 a.m. Durham police confirm the driver of the SUV died after traveling west in the eastbound lanes.
A secondary crash involved a Durham police car and another vehicle. The police car was unoccupied and there were no injuries from this accident.
As of 7 a.m., there's heavy congestion and multiple lanes are closed with crews still cleaning up debris. Traffic is moving slowly. Durham police are on the scene.
Serious crash I-40 near Hwy. 54 in Durham county. @anariveraabc11 is on the way to the scene. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/hBcRdRaH56— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 20, 2020
Two lanes of I-40 EB remain closed in Durham County. Now you will need to take US 15 to Garret Road then pick up 54. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/Qm0i3UwQzf— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 20, 2020
We're working to learn more about these accidents.
For up-to-the-minute traffic information, follow ABC11's Kim Deaner.