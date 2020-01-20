Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Deadly wrong-way crash involving tractor-trailer closes lanes on Interstate 40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of accidents are causing delays on Interstate 40 in Durham on Monday morning.

The initial accident was a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 Eastbound near the exits for Highway 54 and Highway 751. A tractor-trailer and an SUV were involved in the first crash, which happened around 4 a.m. Durham police confirm the driver of the SUV died after traveling west in the eastbound lanes.

A secondary crash involved a Durham police car and another vehicle. The police car was unoccupied and there were no injuries from this accident.

As of 7 a.m., there's heavy congestion and multiple lanes are closed with crews still cleaning up debris. Traffic is moving slowly. Durham police are on the scene.




We're working to learn more about these accidents.

