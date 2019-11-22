'Diamond' traffic pattern coming to I-40 Airport Blvd exit

RELATED

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A brand new traffic pattern is coming to the I-40 and Airport Boulevard interchange.It shows what's called a diverging diamond interchange, and it will replace the Airport Boulevard bridge over I-40.Drivers will cross to the left side of the road, which is supposed to allow a lot of cars to quickly move through intersections without having to add extra lanes and traffic signals.The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will begin next year and will be finished in 2023.It's expected to cost nearly $35 million.Zachry Construction Corporation is the contractor for the project.