Traffic

'Distracted driver' flips BMW after slamming into truck

NYSDOT is cautioning drivers about the dangers of distracted driving following the horrific crash.

A camera on the back of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle captured the terrifying moment an apparent distracted driver crashed and flipped over.

The video showed the black BMW slam into the rear-end of the truck before ricocheting into the highway divider and flipping over.

The incident occurred on the Taconic State Parkway on March 24 and was shared via the @NYSDOT Twitter handle and Storyful.
"Distracted driving is dangerous," they tweeted.

NYSDOT did not give any information on the driver's condition.

The collision caused significant damage to the BMW.
