This crash has closed SB lanes of the Durham Freeway at Briggs Avenue. #abc11#traffic pic.twitter.com/KVjtsmaWEq — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) April 9, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The southbound lanes of the Durham Freeway are shut down after a serious crash on Thursday morning.The freeway is closed at Briggs Avenue through where it merges with Interstate 40.Drivers heading to I-40 will need to take NC Highway 55 there instead.For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.