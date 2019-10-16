Traffic

Female pedestrian killed on Highway 55 in Holly Springs, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A female pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 55 North and Teal Lake Drive, Holly Springs Police said Wednesday evening.

The incident happened about 5 p.m.

Traffic is being detoured around the area.



Roads were closed for a few hours while police investigated.

As of 7:30 p.m., Highway 55 was opened back up.



No other information was immediately available.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 11 HD over the scene as Highway 55 closed after crash kills pedestrian



This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficholly springswake countypedestrian killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25-year-old man charged in Raleigh shooting that injured Uber driver
Police offer reward for info in deadly Roxboro shooting and robbery
32 homicides: Durham has double the cases from this time last year
Raleigh elementary teacher charged with child sex crimes
The story behind Raleigh crash that left car hanging from power lines
Creedmoor man charged in deadly Caldwell County hit-and-run
Foster children reuniting faster with family at innovative Wake House
Show More
VIDEO: Hundreds of birds fly into side of NASCAR Hall of Fame
UNC addresses mold found in Granville Towers housing complex
Scabies case reported at Fayetteville daycare
Lawsuit challenges NC prison system's use of solitary confinement
Saving Grace animal rescue hopes to raise $100k to save shelter
More TOP STORIES News