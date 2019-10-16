Female pedestrian killed on Highway 55 in Holly Springs, police say

Just got on scene of this fatal pedestrian accident in @ToHollySprings. Highway 55 will be closed for sometime as police investigate. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IHL18fLxmE — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 16, 2019

Chopper 11 HD over the scene as Highway 55 closed after crash kills pedestrian

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A female pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 55 North and Teal Lake Drive, Holly Springs Police said Wednesday evening.The incident happened about 5 p.m.Traffic is being detoured around the area.Roads were closed for a few hours while police investigated.As of 7:30 p.m., Highway 55 was opened back up.No other information was immediately available.This is a developing story, check back for updates.