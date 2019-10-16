Female pedestrian killed on Highway 55 in Holly Springs, police say

The incident happened about 5 p.m.
Traffic is being detoured around the area.
Just got on scene of this fatal pedestrian accident in @ToHollySprings. Highway 55 will be closed for sometime as police investigate. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IHL18fLxmE— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 16, 2019
Roads were closed for a few hours while police investigated.
As of 7:30 p.m., Highway 55 was opened back up.
And now 55 is open. #ABC11 @ToHollySprings pic.twitter.com/WbuvoZbu7R— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 16, 2019
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.