Google Maps car caught in Texas floodwater

Some people are scratching their heads after a Google Maps car ended up in a lake.

By
Millions of people rely on Google Maps and Street View to get around dicey traffic situations. But a Google-owned vehicle in West Texas ended up in its own traffic troubles.

The car -- rigged up with photography equipment for the Google Maps Street View service -- got submerged in several feet of floodwater Sunday near Eldorado, Texas.

Authorities say the driver went around a barricade marked 'closed' and drifted off into a ditch. Fortunately, the driver was able to escape and wasn't hurt.
