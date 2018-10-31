Google Maps car caught in Texas floodwater

Millions of people rely on Google Maps and Street View to get around dicey traffic situations. But a Google-owned vehicle in West Texas ended up in its own traffic troubles.The car -- rigged up with photography equipment for the Google Maps Street View service -- got submerged in several feet of floodwater Sunday near Eldorado, Texas.Authorities say the driver went around a barricade marked 'closed' and drifted off into a ditch. Fortunately, the driver was able to escape and wasn't hurt.