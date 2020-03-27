Traffic

GoRaleigh operating on weekend schedule starting on Monday

GoRaleigh will operate on a weekend schedule beginning Monday, March 30.

Routes serving hospitals and other essential facilities (2 Falls of Neuse, 4 Rex, 15 WakeMed, 19 Apollo Heights) will continue to operate with the same frequencies.

Additionally:

  • The 20 Garner route will provide peak period service only.
    • The 40X Wake Tech Express will remain on its Modified Service schedule.
  • The R-Line will open between the hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Wake Forest Loop will only operate the A route.


GoWake Access will provide trips for essential activities between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Wake County routes that GoRaleigh is not operating. The 33 Knightdale and 401X Rolesville.

Reservations can be made in advance Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can call GoWake Access at (919) 212-7005
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighwake countybustraffic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Number of cases jumps by triple digits again in NC
120 Fort Bragg troops told to be ready to deploy for COVID-19 relief
1 dead in Fayetteville shooting
Mask shortage prompts Duke to disinfect, reuse masks
COVID-19 relief bill can't come soon enough for local businesses
What Wake County's stay-at-home order means
NC Rep. and former Durham County commissioner dies at 76
Show More
Hackers targeting work-from-home employees
19-year-old Durham student describes battle with COVID-19
Lawmakers likely to waive test requirements, teacher evaluations
What's Duke doing to keep people safe? And answers to your other questions
Struggling to juggle work and your kids at home? You're not alone
More TOP STORIES News