HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A female pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 55 North and Teal Lake Drive, Holly Springs Police said Wednesday evening.The incident happened about 5 p.m.Traffic is being detoured around the area.Police expect roads to be closed for a few hours while they investigate and clear the scene.No other information was immediately available.This is a developing story, check back for updates.