Man killed when car crashes into concrete embankment on I-295 off-ramp in Fayetteville

The crash happened around 4:45 at the intersection of the I-295 off ramp and Raeford Road. Police found a vehicle that had collided with the embankment and been torn in multiple pieces.
A 38-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not identified in a release.
I-295 in Fayetteville is currently closed from Cliffdale Road to Raeford Road due to a deadly crash earlier this AM. Avoid the area while police investigate.#ABC11 #Traffic— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 15, 2021
I-295 between Cliffdale Road and Raeford Road is still closed as police investigate. Drivers are asked to use a different route if possible.
