Man killed when car crashes into concrete embankment on I-295 off-ramp in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died when his vehicle crashed into a concrete embankment near I-295 in Fayetteville on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 at the intersection of the I-295 off ramp and Raeford Road. Police found a vehicle that had collided with the embankment and been torn in multiple pieces.

A 38-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not identified in a release.



I-295 between Cliffdale Road and Raeford Road is still closed as police investigate. Drivers are asked to use a different route if possible.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
