Chapel Hill man killed, 11-year-old boy injured in Friday crash on NC 54

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chapel Hill man was killed in a head-on crash on NC 54 in Orange County Friday.An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured.The crash happened near Stanford Road around 4 p.m. Friday.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 45-year-old Frederick Lamont Wardlow crossed the center line and hit a dump truck loaded with dirt.Wardlow died in the crash. The passenger of the dump truck was taken to UNC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.An 11-year-old boy was in the car with Wardlow at the time of the crash. That boy was taken to UNC Medical Center with serious injuries.Troopers have not yet determined what caused Wardlow to cross the center line. No charges have been filed.