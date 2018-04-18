TRAFFIC

Man killed in hit-and-run on Durham Freeway identified, police still looking for vehicle involved

Cesar Leon Andrades Pacheco (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Police have identified the man who was hit by a car and killed on the Durham Freeway last Friday.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Cesar Leon Andrades-Pacheco of Raleigh but investigators have been unable to locate any of his family members. Anyone who has information about Andrades-Pacheco's family is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450.
EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened on the Durham Freeway Friday night.



The crash happened on the Durham Freeway near Alston Avenue around 11 p.m. last Friday.

A 2012 metallic blue Jeep Cherokee was previously named as a vehicle of interest. In addition to the Jeep, police believe a 2003 to 2007 Honda Accord also may have been involved.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian killedpedestrian struckdurham county newscrashDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News