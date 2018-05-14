TRAFFIC

Neighbors: Upgrades to dangerous Johnston County intersection may be confusing drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

People who live near a dangerous Triangle intersection say improvements made by the state Department of Transportation may be confusing drivers. (WTVD)

By
People who live near a dangerous Triangle intersection say improvements made by the state Department of Transportation may be confusing drivers.

Melissa Keon who lives on one corner of the intersection of Highway 231 and Applewhite Road says a crash at the northern Johnston County intersection this morning is evidence of that.

She took pictures of the collision which she says is the fourth since the death of a child here in December.

And she says the driver who caused it told her what happened.

"She thought it was a four-way stop. She had stopped but as she proceeded to go she got T-boned," Keon told ABC 11.

She says she's lived at the intersection a year and crashes happen once a month on average.

In early January, a month after the crash that killed the boy, DOT came out and installed larger highly reflective stop signs on both sides of Applewhite Road in each direction.

EMBED More News Videos

Grieving family hopes NCDOT will help make intersection safer



Some think the dual stop signs are what make people think there is a four-way stop.

"Adding the four signs, it's just at a glance you can be confused if that's a four-way stop or just in, you know, the one direction," Keon said.

A few hours after this morning's crash that trapped an elderly passenger in one of the vehicles, there was another close call at the intersection.

A man who saw it and saw an ABC 11 news car stopped to express his concerns.

He's not alone.

"My daughter is 18 and it does scare me that she's going to get hit," Keon said adding, "I have a 12-year old son. You know, I don't let him out in the front or side yard."

Keon says she knows that traffic volume at the intersection doesn't meet the threshold for DOT to install a full-blown traffic light.

But she thinks something more should be done.

"Some flashing lights either on the stop signs or, you know, hanging from the wires. Just something to catch your eye," she said.

DOT is not committing to that but a spokesman for the agency says it is still studying the intersection and what has happened since the new signs went up.

Today's wreck will now be part of the statistics for that study.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic accident
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News