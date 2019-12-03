Traffic

School bus catches fire at Holly Springs High School; no injuries reported

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus fire at Holly Springs High School caused some panic initially Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Chopper11 HD flew over the high school and saw a school bus with its front significantly burned up along a sidewalk near the school. The fire happened near where the buses are parked overnight.

Wake County Public School System said there was a child on the bus when it caught fire, but that child got off without being injured.

WCPSS said the bus driver got off the bus to drop off some paperwork at the school. The bus driver left the bus running with their child still onboard.

When the bus driver returned they noticed smoke coming from the front of the vehicle. They got their child off the bus safely.

Nearby school bus mechanics grabbed fire extinguishers to try and put out the source of the smoke, but instead the engine exploded into flames.

Holly Springs Fire Department was called to put out the fire.

