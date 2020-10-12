Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-540 exit ramp in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overturned tractor-trailer is causing backups on Interstate 540 on Monday morning.The truck is overturned on an I-540 exit ramp for Veridea Parkway.Traffic is expected to be impacted until 10:30 a.m. It's not known what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.Drivers should take exit 54-B onto NC Highway 55.ABC11 is working to find out more about this story.