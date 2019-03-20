Traffic

Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Taco sauce saves man from being hit. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2019.

The need for hot sauce may have saved a man's life in Florida.

It happened at a Taco Bell in Winter Haven around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a 77-year-old man was getting ready to leave his parking spot.

The man said he placed the car in reverse and then into drive.

The car jumped the curb and crashed into the Taco Bell.

Police said a customer had been at the exact spot of the crash, but had just walked away to get more taco sauce.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the building sustained significant damage.

Earlier this month, Taco Bell offered free food for a year to a man who survived for five days in the central Oregon snow by eating taco sauce packets.

EMBED More News Videos

Taco Bell gives year of free food to man who survived on fire sauce.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
traffictaco bellus worldaccidentcrash
TOP STORIES
Wake County adds school holidays for Muslim holy day and Election Day
Duke Energy warning customers of growing scams online, in person
Ex-Montessori teacher accused of child sex crimes also worked at Triangle summer camps
North Carolina man accused of stealing more than 200 Venus flytraps
Raleigh man wins $1M prize in scratch off bought at Cary gas station
One dead after car slams into power pole near Johnston County
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
Show More
Raleigh ice cream shop creates flower-inspired flavor for 'Art in Bloom'
Warrants: Garner Walgreens shooter upset about funny-tasting medicine
Hip hop makes cheese taste best, study says
Wake County School Board OK's contentious school bell changes for fall
Community pitches in after Boys and Girls Club in Durham victimized
More TOP STORIES News