Search continues after 2 vehicles reportedly crash into Cape Fear River off I-95 South near Fayetteville

UPDATE: At least 4 water rescue boats are still out on the Cape Fear River. First responders and law enforcement responded to calls of possibly two vehicles running into each other then going into the river. They’ve been out here since 7 p.m. Still no sign of cars. @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/POJfMfeV4Q pic.twitter.com/VLe3qNR7vB — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 10, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search and rescue began Thursday night after reports two vehicles ran off the I-95 South bridge near Fayetteville and into the Cape Fear River.First responders were made aware of the crash shortly after 7 p.m. A witness called to say that two cars crashed into each other before careening off into the river.First responders searched the river for hours Thursday night, but did not find anything. Fire crews told ABC11 that the river could run as deep as 19 feet in that area.Search crews are expected to resume their search Friday morning. ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.