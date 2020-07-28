Traffic

Tractor-trailer load catches fire on US Highway 264 in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Traffic was stalled on US Highway 264 in Zebulon on Tuesday morning after a trailer load on a tractor-trailer caught fire on a ramp.

The right lane is closed on the ramp from US-264 West to US-64 West because of the fire. Raleigh police say the trailer is loaded with wheat straw and was still burning around 8 a.m.



In Granville County, Interstate 85 south closed after a crash involving several vehicles. The wreck is near NC-56 at Mile Marker 191.

Around 8 a.m., Chopper11 HD captured emergency vehicles at the scene and traffic backed up over three miles. All lanes have since reopened.

The circumstances of both incidents are not known. ABC11 is working to learn more.
