Durham bridge damages another truck, despite being raised 8 inches

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham bridge that was recently raised 8 inches was still low enough to damage a moving truck.
Video recorded by Jürgen Henn on January 3 caught a Penske truck scraping under the Gregson Street bridge.
The Gregson Street bridge is located at Peabody Street. It lifts train tracks over the roadway.
For years, the 11-foot, 8-inch clearance damaged truck after truck, despite warning signs at the bridge.
In October 2019, the bridge was raised 8 inches--giving it a clearance of 12 foot 4 inches--but even that has not been enough to allow all trucks to pass under the bridge safely.
For more information on the bridge and more videos of trucks crashing into it, visit 11foot8.com.
