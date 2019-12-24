Travel

American Airlines offering non-binary gender options during booking process

American Airlines is the latest airline to roll out non-binary gender options for customers.

When travelers begin the booking process, instead of having to choose between male or female, customers can now choose U or X.

American Airlines told USA Today it's glad to better accommodate gender preferences of travelers and employees.

The feature is currently only available by calling the airline, but the company says their website will be updated soon.

In March, United Airlines was the first U.S. airline to introduce non-binary gender options.

Several other major U.S. airlines say they plan to follow suit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellgbtqair traveltravelamerican airlinesgender identity
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Bojangles' robbed, manager's vehicle stolen
Volunteers pass out teddy bears to hospital patients
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Falling catfish shatters NC woman's windshield
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
Idaho siblings missing since September believed to be in 'serious danger'
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
Show More
11-year-old girl's cell phone number found on escort website
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
Fayetteville 8-year-old in need of kidney spending Christmas at hospital
Space heater misuse can be deadly: How to keep your family safe
Dog adopted from shelter after 5 years, just in time for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News