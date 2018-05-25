TRAVEL

Cheapest gas prices in the Triangle

Cheapest gas prices in the Triangle (WTVD)

By
TRIANGLE (WTVD) --
Gas prices are quickly rising and experts aren't sure when they'll come down.

So, to help you get more bang for your buck, we've mapped out some of the cheapest places to get gas in the Triangle - well, at least for today!

Currently, the national average is at $2.96, and Friday's average gas prices in North Carolina are $2.80, according to AAA.

That's compare that to the $2.21 Memorial Day price in 2017 - an increase of 4.7 percent.

However, many prices in the Triangle are below the state average.



Hitting the road for the holiday weekend? You better fill up sooner rather than later.

AAA Carolinas predicts more than 1.2 million North Carolinians will travel this Memorial Day weekend, with more than 1.1 million driving to their destinations.

Wanna to sepnd less on your trip?

Use gas planners like GasBuddy or sign up for a gas station's fuel rewards plan which gives you a few cents off of every gallon.

