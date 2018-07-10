REAL ID

Department of Transportation encourages NC residents to obtain Real ID

REAL ID is the single form of identification meeting new federal security requirements (WTVD)

The Department of Transportation is encouraging North Carolina residents to obtain a Real ID ahead of the October 2020 deadline.

In just one year, more than 445,000 North Carolinians have obtained the ID. However, there are millions who still don't have one.

"While many North Carolinians are ahead of the deadline, we have two short years to get four million of our residents prepared," DMV Commissioner Torre J. Jessup said.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, travelers without a passport or REAL ID boarding a commercial flight or visiting federal facilities must provide additional identification. However, REAL ID requirements are already being enforced at Camp Lejeune.

REAL ID is the single form identification meeting new federal security requirements for boarding planes or visiting federal facilities, including military installations. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and has been in effect in North Carolina since May 2017.

Here's why some Americans might soon need a passport to fly within the U.S.
Beginning early next year, the REAL ID Act will tighten requirements to fly, and some states' driver's licenses might not make the cut.


A North Carolina REAL ID looks just like a regular license but has a gold star in the upper right corner.

To obtain a REAL ID, bring these documents to your local driver license office:

-One proof of identity, date of birth, and/or lawful status: birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport
-One proof of name change: certified marriage license or divorce decree
-One proof of Social Security number: Social Security card, W-2 or 1099 tax form with full name and number
-Two proofs of current address: driver license, vehicle or voter registration, cable/utility bills or bank statement

For more info: NCREALID.gov
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
