TRAVEL

Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin

EMBED </>More Videos

Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin

By
RDU (WTVD) --
Emergency officials met a Frontier Airlines flight on the runway at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday evening after a flight was diverted because of an unknown odor in the cabin, according to a Frontier Airlines spokesperson.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Flight 1674 from Orlando to Philadelphia landed safely at Raleigh-Durham with 230 passengers and seven crew members.



A total of eight people complained of illness. Three of them were taken for treatment, Wake EMS told ABC11.

"Safety and security of our crew and guests is our number one priority," the spokesperson said.



The plane taxied to the gate under its own power, said an RDU spokesman.

"A new aircraft is being sent to continue the flight," said Richard Oliver, a Frontier spokesman. "It will be departing Orlando shortly to ferry to RDU to pick up passengers."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairlineflight emergencyRDUillnessair travelRaleighDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Nonstop service to San Diego starts out of RDU
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
2 ferry workers suspended for week for pro-Trump flag
More Travel
Top Stories
Pregnant mom, 2 daughters missing in Colorado have NC ties
Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall
Worker who died at Wake County construction site identified
Thieves steal $1,200 from Cary VFW post
Cooper vs. Republicans: Lawsuit puts voters in middle of power struggle
Governor Cooper honors NC Courage
Show More
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
NC measles outbreak: What you need to know
NC State football team makes dreams come true
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
5 dog-friendly beaches in NC your pet will love!
More News