Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU

Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of three new nonstop flights. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of three new nonstop flights to Harrisburg, Pa., Portland, Maine, and Syracuse, N.Y. beginning July 2018.

The airline will now offer 18 nonstop destinations to RDU with service on nine new routes starting next week.


With the addition of the three new cities, Raleigh-Durham International Airport will now serve a total of 57 non-stop destinations.

On February 8, Frontier announced the addition of nonstop flights from RDU to San Antonio, Houston, Buffalo, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and San Juan.

Previous article: Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU


Frontier's announcement was the airline's second expansion announcement in less than a year.
