Jet Blue offers free flights - to a mystery destination

JetBlue is giving away a free trip to 100 people, but the destination is a surprise.The airline calls it a "giving trip" and describes it as a "volunteer trip to an amazing place" and a "once-in-a-lifetime volunteer voyage." Contestants need to enter online and pick a travel partner to join them on the trip.The three-day adventure will depart from New York's JFK Airport on November 27. JetBlue said the destination will be revealed after the winners and their guest are on the plane to the destination."Doing good can make a powerful impact any and everywhere," said Icema Gibbs, director of corporate social responsibility at JetBlue. "We're excited to offer our customers the chance to once again roll up their sleeves and join us in giving back."The airline says the trip will be memorable, immersive and include outdoor volunteer work such as painting, planting, working with basic tools to fix the needs of a community center or school, reading to children, beach cleanup, working with animals, or carrying boxes that weigh less than 25 pounds.JetBlue flies to 103 cities and though the destination is a mystery there are a few clues on its website about where the flight will land. It says winners must have a passport and Zika and other viruses and diseases may be a risk in the destination country of the trip.You must enter to win by answering a series of questions. The deadline is October 26, 2018.Winners will be notified by November 20, 2018.