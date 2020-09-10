Travel

JetBlue launches new flights from RDU

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- JetBlue is bringing new flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The low-cost airline announced the new RDU flights along with dozens of other flight expansions in cities across the country.


JetBlue said the new flights were "uniquely identified as (areas) in which JetBlue anticipates increasing demand for leisure travel."

The new flights start in November, but seats are on sale today.

New JetBlue flights coming to RDU:

  • RDU - Los Angeles
  • RDU - San Juan
  • RDU - Fort Myers, FL
  • RDU - Cancún
  • RDU - Montego Bay, Jamaica


JetBlue is still operating under enhanced safety guidelines due to COVID-19, including blocking out middle seats until at least Oct. 15.
