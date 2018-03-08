Nor'easter plagues travel in and out of RDU

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3188323" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scores of flights were canceled at RDU because of wintry weather in the Northeast.

It's been a rough few days ay Raleigh-Durham International Airport."You really can't get into Hartford at all - everything is canceled and Boston is looking the same way," said Christina Mainelli, who was trying to get home to Hartford, Connecticut. "Everything into New York is canceled too. It's impossible to get out so I'm going to go back to my client meeting and fly out Thursday. I'm trying to make the best out of it."She was one of the dozens of frustrated travelers trying to make the best of their situation."I'm from New England so I'm accustomed to winter weather but it's part of business travel - it's very annoying," Mainelli said.George Urquhart was trying to get to Toronto for a meeting."It's typical for travel, you gotta learn to accept this," he said. "It's something that goes along with the job - I've been pretty fortunate. I've heard much greater horror stories than having to stay overnight in one place."The airport said more than 60 flights into and out of the airport were canceled Wednesday as a result of the storm; more delays and cancelations are expected Thursday.