Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Park Service has identified the Raleigh man who went missing after going swimming near Oregon Inlet in the Outer Banks on July 3.

Investigators said the 60-year-old Michael Healy was last seen swimming with his boogie board Wednesday morning.

Michael Healy, 60, of Raleigh



His boogie board was found between the Bonner Bridge and the Marc Basnight Bridge.
Emergency crews searched for the missing man for more than 16 hours Wednesday, covering 43 nautical miles, but they suspended the search Wednesday night.

Rangers with the National Park Service are continuing to patrol the shoreline.

Anyone at Cape Hatteras National Seashore is asked to call 252-473-3444 if they have information that could help locate the missing swimmer.
