RDU Airport construction could affect your trip

RDU (WTVD) --Changes are coming to the RDU Airport and if you are traveling in the next few weeks or months, you will want to keep an eye on how those changes might affect your trip.
RDU officials said more people are traveling through the airport than ever, so they are making airport-wide improvements to accommodate the extra traffic.
"We continue to see passenger growth at RDU. In fact, total numbers are up 10 percent compared to last year, which was our busiest on the books," said Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Landguth.
During the next few months, expect to see work on roads, parking lots and terminals.
Next week, a major repaving project begins on John Brantley Boulevard, the roadway that runs in front of the terminals.
"Refreshing John Brantley Boulevard will likely mean lane closures that could cause delays for travelers and those picking up passengers," said Kristie VanAuken, Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. "Additionally, as we repave ParkRDU Economy 3, there will be fewer spaces available in the immediate future."
The airport authority said you will want to allow extra time to get to the terminal and it is encouraging people to "Connect Before You Jet" by visiting RDU.com/refresh or following @RDUAirport on Twitter to learn what's under construction and how to plan ahead.