RDU expects busiest travel days of the month on Sunday and Monday

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- RDU officials expect Sunday and Monday to be the busiest travel days of the month, part of a spike in traffic this year.

Crowds lined up in Terminal 1 to welcome in travelers Saturday afternoon, some like Catalin Iuga's family held a hand-drawn sign.

"I went on a business trip, and it was a difficult time to go. And seeing my kids with this sign - it made it all worth it," said Iuga, who flew in from London.

As he greeted his family, his two sons asked him to run through the sign.

"We celebrate all holidays, but there's nothing like Christmas. So being here for Christmas with the kids is an absolute must," Iuga added.

A few minutes later, Rachel Bartholomew's family - some dressed up in costumes inspired by the movie "Frozen" - excitedly greeted her.

"This one just was sweet. I was ready to be home to see my family," Bartholomew said.

Bartholomew, who was visiting from Utah, is originally from Raleigh and returns twice a year; those visits typically include coordinated costume greetings, ranging from "Star Wars," to beach-wear.

"I've tried to surprise them and it's never worked. Never. So I stopped. I've just stopped. I just go - okay, whatever it is, I'll take the embarrassment," said Bartholomew.

RDU officials predict 1.2 million passengers with travel through the airport this month, a seven-percent increase from 2018. On the year, they predict more than 14 million passengers will travel through the airport, topping last year's total of 12.8 million.

With the increase in traffic, there are steps you can take to make your travel experience easier:

  • If you are parking at the airport, you can check lot availability and reserve your spot online, guaranteeing you a space.
  • If you plan on checking a bag, try to weigh it before coming to the airport to avoid potential extra fees or re-packing.
  • If you are bringing gifts in carry-on bags, skip the wrapping as it may need to be removed by TSA during inspection.


    • To learn more about what you can and cannot bring, click here.
