Study says cruises are best for long term well being

If you're looking for a vacation that will keep you happy long after it's over, researchers say to try a cruise.

A study by the University of China said cruises are the best at improving your subjective wellbeing, which includes life satisfaction and emotional state of mind.

The research said vacations on the ocean offer a total escape experience which allows you to be more relaxed.

The study found the long term health benefits could last for up to six months.

The study also revealed the long term happiness was influenced by the part of the brain which processes the experience of visiting new places.
