air travel

System outage for American Airlines now resolved, but long lines persist

EMBED <>More Videos

System outage caused long lines at multiple airports

PHILADELPHIA -- Multiple airlines across the United States are seeing long lines at check in due to a computer problem.

American Airlines and Jet Blue are two of the airlines that reported having system outages Friday morning.

According to American Airlines, Sabre Corporation, which is a company that operates global distribution systems such as air bookings in North America, had a system outage.

The outage was reportedly resolved before 5:45 a.m. EST.

Still, airports across the country report long lines and significant backups.

Philadelphia International Airport released this statement: "Early this morning, a reservation system serving multiple carriers experienced a technical issue. The issue has been resolved and systems are back online, but passengers should plan extra time for their travels this morning."



It's unclear how long until the lines and check in delays will end.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelamerican airlinestechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Barnstorming Through Barriers: The Katherine Cheung Story
FAA proposes $52,500 fine against unruly passenger
So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?
Take the ride of a lifetime on a 'flying motorcycle'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 storms to watch before start of hurricane season
LATEST: Vaccine party happening at Dorothea Dix Park
Spring Food Fest features NC State Fair food all weekend
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas
House Bill would award NC's unemployed up to $1,500 for securing a job
208 illness outbreaks linked to swimming sites in new CDC study
Mental Health Action Day ​virtual conversation with experts
Show More
Rocky Mount man wins $150,000 jackpot
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Strawberry Cupcakes
Teen boy critical after being shot in neck, Fayetteville police say
Raleigh advocates push to expand Second Chance Act
Demographics of NC law enforcement don't match their communities: Data
More TOP STORIES News