Troubleshooter: How to spot odometer fraud

With new digital technology, many believe odometer fraud no longer exists, but according to Carfax, it's still a popular scam that's costing unsuspecting car buyers thousands.
Carfax claims more than 1.5 million vehicles on the road have had their odometer rolled back, which is a 19 percent increase since the previous year.
In North Carolina, Chris Basso with Carfax said, "In Raleigh, there are about 10,000 cars that are on the road with an odometer rollback, and in N.C. there are close to 40,000 a huge issue for people that are being a used car to be on the lookout for."
Basso said criminals use equipment readily available online and take advantage of loopholes in the law to alter the mileage on used cars.
It's estimated consumers lose an average of $4,000 in value and unexpected repair costs from unknowingly buying a rolled back car.
To make sure you don't buy a used car where the odometer has been rolled back, do your research before putting any money down.
To check a used car for odometer fraud for no charge, click here.
In addition, always take the vehicle for a test drive and have a mechanic check the vehicle out for any problems.
