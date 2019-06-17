Travel

VIDEO: Flight attendant, beverage cart smash into ceiling during violent turbulence

Passengers on a flight to France got tossed around in the air over the weekend in a terrifying bout of turbulence captured on video.

The turbulence was so strong it threw a flight attendant and her cart to the ceiling.

The ALK Airlines flight was travelling from Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, to EuroAirport Basel, an airport in France near the border of Switzerland and Germany.
The woman who recorded the video said she was convinced the plane was going to crash.

She says some people were burned by hot water from the trolley, and her husband was one of the 10 people taken to a hospital when they landed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaught on videou.s. & worldalaska airlinesflight attendantairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ducks crossing road caused 5-car crash on I-40 in Durham, police say
'Let 'em have it:' 11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, June 17
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Possible measles exposure at Durham school, coffee shop
Biscuitville to open 3rd Raleigh location in fall 2019
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck on road: police
Show More
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
Wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits
Woman shoved dog into lake, then watched it drowned, police said
Taylor Swift releases star-studded new music video
More TOP STORIES News