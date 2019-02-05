Vote on moving North Carolina DMV headquarters delayed

North Carolina's top statewide elected officials have put off deciding whether the Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters should be moved 50 miles from the capital.A proposed DMV lease for some Rocky Mount property had been on Tuesday's agenda of the Council of State - comprised of Gov. Roy Cooper, Lt. Gov Dan Forest and other elected leaders.But Cooper said a vote was delayed until next month so council members could collect more information on how the move could affect hundreds of headquarters workers.The council must sign off on state leases, property sales and purchases.The legislature told the DMV last year to vacate the aging headquarters building by late 2020. DMV says the Rocky Mount location was the lowest bid of the two most competitive locations.