Walk the Bonner Bridge replacement before it opens to traffic

DARE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --The new bridge over the Oregon Inlet will be open to pedestrians Saturday.
North Carolina Department of Transportation, Dare County, and the National Park Service are holding a Community Day to celebrate the completion of the new bridge.
The new bridge will replace the Bonner Bridge, which opened in 1965 and is the only non-ferry access between Bodie and Hatteras islands.
The new bridge stands 90-foot high and spans 2.7 miles, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
NC Board of Transportation's Road, Bridge, and Ferry naming committee voted Wednesday to recommend naming the new bridge Marc Basnight Bridge. Basnight served in the North Carolina State Senate from 1983-2011.
An official opening date for the new bridge has not been announced.
Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. people can go out and walk the new bridge.
The event will be held at the north end of the bridge, near the Oregon Inlet Fishing Center.
Local and state leaders will be there to bless the bridge and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony.