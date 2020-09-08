Houston rapper Travis Scott becomes 2nd celebrity to get his own McDonald's meal

The Houston rapper's favorite meal will be available to order starting Tuesday Sept. 8 at restaurants across the U.S.
For $6, you can get a quarter pounder with cheese and bacon, a medium order of fries with barbecue sauce and a Sprite.
"Travis is a true McDonald's fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley.
SEE ALSO: Travis Scott receives key to Missouri City
"I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collaboration to life," Scott said. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds."
This is the first time since 1992 that a celebrity's name has been featured on the McDonald's menu, only done prior by Michael Jordan with the McJordan burger.
Travis Scott's meal will be available through Oct. 4.
SEE MORE ON TRAVIS SCOTT
Travis Scott fans lined up 24 hours before his store opens
Mayor backs Travis Scott's idea to bring new amusement park to Houston
Rapper Travis Scott's new cereal sold out in 30 seconds
Travis Scott's remixed Rockets gear sells out in minutes