Society

Houston rapper Travis Scott releases collaboration sneakers with PlayStation to promote new PS5

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston rapper Travis Scott was a top Google search Friday because of his new shoes.

Scott teamed up with Sony to create the new Nike Dunk Low Cactus Jack X PlayStation sneakers.

Sony launched their brand new console, the PlayStation 5 on Thursday, causing many retailers to experience site issues due to high traffic.

RELATED: Shoppers trying to buy long-awaited PlayStation 5 report glitches on Walmart, Best Buy websites
EMBED More News Videos

Online shoppers trying to buy Sony's long-awaited PlayStation 5 from Walmart and Best Buy reported error messages.



Scott posted on Instagram calling the collaboration "TS5," like "PS5."



So why are the shoes such a big talking point online? Well, besides the fact that Scott's launches are historically highly sought after, this one is particularly rare.

The only way you can get your hands on a pair of TS5's is by entering a raffle on Scott's webstore.



Only five winners will be selected.

PlayStation confirms there are more surprises in the works between the two.



SEE ALSO:

Houston rapper Travis Scott becomes 2nd celebrity to get his own McDonald's meal
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to see the delicious way McDonald's and Travis Scott released the news on Twitter!


Fans trampled as they attempted to enter ASTROWORLD Festival: HFD
EMBED More News Videos

ASTROWORLD 2019: Fans take away many memories as this year's festival comes to an end.


Travis Scott fans lined up 24 hours before his store opens
EMBED More News Videos

Travis Scott fans lined up 24 hours before the rapper's store opens.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonentertainmentrappershoesplaystationu.s. & worldshoppingsony
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ELECTION UPDATE: NC will finish counting ballots today
LATEST: NC rural areas linked to recent COVID-19 spike
Search for toddler resumes near NC campsite where 4 died
Governor issues State of Emergency after flooding in NC
Biden COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Wake County libraries announce reopening plan
51-year-old woman gives birth to her own granddaughter
Show More
Cary development that will feature Wegmans, apartments breaks ground
Hurricane Center: An Iota could follow Eta's deadly path
How safe are outdoor dining igloos when it comes to COVID-19 spread?
2 killed, girl injured in home invasion shooting in Fayetteville
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
More TOP STORIES News