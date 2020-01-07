Trial begins for Wayne County man accused of killing 11-month-old nearly 8 years ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial for a Mt. Olive man charged with killing a baby eight years ago continued Tuesday.

The Clerks Office of Wake Superior Court said jury selection for the case began Monday.

James Fidel Jennings is charged with killing 11-month-old Zavion Haywood in May 2012.

Zavion died in his home on Saint Giles Street near Glenwood Avenue.

Zavion Haywood (image courtesy family)



Jennings was arrested in October 2017.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, a cousin who witnessed the incident when he was 3 years old will testify during the trial.

During the investigation, detectives said an autopsy showed that Zavion was asphyxiated while in Jennings' care.
