Trial begins for Wayne County man accused of killing 11-month-old nearly 8 years ago

Zavion Haywood (image courtesy family)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial for a Mt. Olive man charged with killing a baby eight years ago continued Tuesday.The Clerks Office of Wake Superior Court said jury selection for the case began Monday.James Fidel Jennings is charged with killing 11-month-old Zavion Haywood in May 2012 Zavion died in his home on Saint Giles Street near Glenwood Avenue.Jennings was arrested in October 2017.According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer , a cousin who witnessed the incident when he was 3 years old will testify during the trial.During the investigation, detectives said an autopsy showed that Zavion was asphyxiated while in Jennings' care.