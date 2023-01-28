Triangle residents emotional after release of Memphis videos Friday in Tyre Nichols case

Residents are emotional Friday after police in Memphis release video of the Tyre Nichols traffic stop.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The videos released by Memphis police Friday are hard to process for anyone.

You'd understand why they trigger Chris Strickland even more.

"There's just no reason for that many police to be on top of him," said Strickland. "How are we supposed to have a relationship with police?"

Strickland spoke with Eyewitness News after attending Darryl Williams' wake.

Williams died in police custody last week after they used stun guns on him.

"Darryl was loving and caring," said Strickland. "Seeing him sitting in the casket hit home for me because it's like real."

RELATED: 'I have heart problems.' Man was tased multiple times before death, RPD says he resisted arrest

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin called the videos 'horrific.' He was appointed to a task force by Governor Cooper right after the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Colvin and state leaders are still looking at existing policies and procedures that disproportionately affect communities of color and to ensure racial equity in North Carolina's criminal justice system. He said they passed recommendations on to the General Assembly and one of them is the "duty to intervene."

Police officers would have the duty to do something if they have an opportunity to prevent another officer from using unlawful force.

"My heart goes out to the family of this young man and to the community in Memphis," said Mayor Colvin. "We're trying to bridge the gap between a culture of policing and how it reflects on the community."

Mayor Colvin also worked closely with Memphis Chief CJ Davis when she served as the chief of police in Durham.