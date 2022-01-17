Food & Drink

Triangle Restaurant Week returns to highlight local small businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle Restaurant week is back with many local businesses participating for the winter event.

This time around, Market & Moss, Peck and plume, Saltgrass Steakhouse and Urban Angeethi are some of the new restaurants adding to the list of participating eateries.

Each participating restaurant will offer a prix fixe menu with two or three courses ranging from $20-$40.

"We have seen a significant drop in restaurant participation due to labor shortages and over 20% increase in meat prices in the fall of 2021. These new obstacles the eateries are facing has also led to some restaurants picking a higher price point for their menu and only offering two courses instead of three." said Damon Butler, founder of Triangle Restaurant Week, in a written statement. "We are very excited to still be able to offer this event since many people look forward to it year after year."

More information and a list of participating restaurants can be found online.

The event runs from January 24-30 and includes options for lunch and dinner at participating restaurants.
