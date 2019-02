50 suspects involved had criminal convictions

40 had pending criminal charges

50 were previously deported but had re-entered illegally

EMBED >More News Videos ICE officials said agents arrested approximately 200 people during raids across the state this week.

MORE from @ICEgov: ATL Field Office Director Sean Gallagher specifically calls out @WakeSheriff, @DurhamSheriff & @OCNCSheriff for ending 287g program & says expect more raids because of end to cooperation. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/L8SiClTlZY — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 8, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos ICE arrests spur fears among NC's undocumented immigrants.

EMBED >More News Videos ICE hace más arrestos en Durham

On Friday morning, officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that roughly 200 people were arrested in raids across North Carolina over the last few days.However, officials said that number does not include the nearly 30 people taken into custody at a Sanford manufacturing company on Tuesday morning because the arrests were made by a different division.Although the statistics are not finalized, officials said the following is true of the nearly 200 arrests:Sixty other people arrested were not specifically targeted. Instead, they were arrested when they could not verify their legal status for ICE agents who were searching for other undocumented people.As for the seeming increase in raids, ICE Atlanta field office Director Sean Gallagher said this is the new normal. He said with Wake, Durham, and Orange county leadership ending the 287g program (which transferred undocumented detainees to ICE custody) ICE has to now actively seek out undocumented immigrants.Gallagher said it is his team's job to arrest criminals. He said his team will continue to actively search for undocumented immigrants with criminal records, and his agents will not turn a blind eye if undocumented family members or friends are in the wrong place at the wrong time."Residents should expect a more visible ICE presence in the Raleigh-Durham area," Gallagher said. "ICE will now have no choice but to conduct more at large arrests in local neighborhoods and at work sites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests instead of arrests at the jail where enforcement is safer for everyone involved."Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said that it's unfortunate ICE took this approach instead of coming to him to have a conversation."ICE is a federal agency. They have the authority obviously to enforce federal law and civil law but if they want me to hold someone under a detainer I'm not going to do that because that amounts to a new arrest and that arrest should be based and for me must be based on probable cause."Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker also weighed in on the arrests. "It makes no difference whether a person is here in this county legally or illegally. If he or she breaks the law in this county, then they will be arrested and prosecuted just like anybody else," he said.The arrests this week have taken place across the Tar Heel state including Charlotte , Burlington, Durham, and parts of Wake County.Bryan Cox, a spokesman for the ICE, added, "ICE does not conduct any type of random or indiscriminate enforcement. The agency focuses first and foremost on criminal offenders and other public safety threats."On Wednesday, Cox also provided new data to the ABC11 I-Team showing 15,189 arrests of undocumented immigrants by the Atlanta Field Office, which covers Georgia and the Carolinas.Among those detained, 9,490 (62 percent) were convicted of criminal offenses, while 4,464 (29 percent) were first detained by local law enforcement on other pending charges.