Triangle Irish dance academy wins big at world championships

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triggle Academy of Irish Dance danced their way through the 50th annual World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast Ireland, placing first in the world for senior choreography in addition to other awards.This is the first World Irish Dancing Championship after a two-year hiatus due to the COVIID-19 pandemic. Daniel Triggle, owner of Triggle Academy, said earning so many significant awards after working through the pandemic was amazing."This is what everyone works for is to win a world. So to be able to work through it and for the kids to be able to continue to work through the pandemic and on zoom classes and not being able to be in the studio all the time."The Triggle Academy competed against top dancers from all around the world. Triggle credits the dancers' hard work through difficult times and circumstances brought about by the pandemic."They've really stayed engaged and focused and determined," Triggle said. "So, for it to pay off this year and finally get what we all work for, I mean, it was just amazing."In addition to coming home as world champions for senior choreography, the Triggle Academy also placed 2nd in the senior girl's ceili and 3rd place in the junior mixed ceili with two solo medalists coming in 11th and 24th place respectively.The dancers at Triggle Academy will showcase their award-winning skills in a recital at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center on June 25.