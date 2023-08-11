Rap legend becomes the king of burgers

Lines stretch outside the building daily and you never which celebrity might stop by. See how Trill Burgers went from pop-up to the hottest restaurant in one year.

HOUSTON, Texas -- From Drake to Mike Tyson, you never know which celebrity might stop at Trill Burgers. Since opening its first brick and mortar location in June, there has been a constant line of customers.

Trill Burgers was generating buzz as a pop-up when it was crowned best burger in the nation on Good Morning America last summer.

"It was the city of Houston that really put this burger on its back and built it up," Co-owner and Houston rap legend Bun B said. "Houston culture is engrained into this product at this point."

The smashburger is made with two all-beef smashed patties, caramelized onions, pickles and their patented Trill Sauce on a potato roll bun.

Trill Burgers is located at 3607 S Shepherd Drive.