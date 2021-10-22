Black student says taunting with Trump flag latest example of racial bullying at Princeton school

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County School District student said some White classmates taunted her with a Trump 2024 flag in the latest example of racially motivated bullying.Videos show at least four White students waving Trump 2024 and Blue Lives Matter flags in front of Brooklyn Edwards in Princeton High School's gymnasium.Edwards also said teachers watched the altercation unfold but did not intervene."Some days I wish I was White so I wouldn't have to deal with the things I have to deal with," she said. "The flag says Trump 2024. They're waving the flags up and down in our faces. I got tired of it because I'm tired of dealing with stuff all the time. I got off the bleachers and I ran up and grabbed the flag. They'd wear it around their necks like a cape."The 15-year-old sophomore told ABC11 that tensions between White and Black Princeton students are high and that classmates have called her racial slurs."[I've been] called the N-word ... a monkey, told to pick cotton," Edwards said.Kaiulani Moses said the taunting is affecting her daughter, who is seeing a therapist for self-harm."She makes sure she wears appropriate clothing so that way nobody has to see things she did to self-medicate," Moses said.Johnston County Schools released the following statement to ABC11:If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK], or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.Edwards is now attending a different school, where she says she feels free to learn.